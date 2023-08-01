Medical Tourism Market Understanding Market Unraveling Consumer Behavior with Ethnography Techniques: A Path to Success | CAGR of 12.8%

The “Medical Tourism Market Understanding Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global medical tourism market accounted for $104.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the global medical tourism market accounted for 23,042.90 thousand patients in 2019, and is projected to reach 70,358.61 thousand patients by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the global medical tourism market is majorly driven by affordability and accessibility of quality healthcare services along with assistance from tourism departments and local governments. In addition, availability of latest medical technologies in medical tourism hubs across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country. Medical tourists travel across international borders for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, and cardiovascular treatment.

However, lengthy, partial reimbursement by payers and difficulties associated with travel, language barriers, availability of documentation, and VISA approval issues act as key restraints of the global market. Conversely, wider hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions is expected to serve as a remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the global medical tourism market during the period. The report segments the market into treatment type and region. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segregated into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and others. Region wise, the medical tourism market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

– Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

– Asian Heart Institute

– Barbados Fertility Center

– Fortis Healthcare Limited

– KPJ Healthcare Berhad

– NTT Medical Center Tokyo

– Prince Court Medical Centre

– Samitivej PCL

– Seoul National University Hospital

– Wooridul Spine Hospital

– Max Healthcare

– Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

– Narayana Health

Key Market Segments

– By Treatment Type

o Dental Treatment

o Cosmetic Treatment

o Cardiovascular Treatment

o Orthopedic Treatment

o Neurological Treatment

o Cancer Treatment

o Fertility Treatment

o Other Treatments

– By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Indonesia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Venezuela

o Costa Rica

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

