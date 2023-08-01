Fetal Monitoring Market Ethnography: Unlocking the Key to Consumer Behavior Understanding | Medtronic Plc, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical AB

The “Fetal Monitoring Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global fetal monitoring market accounted for $2,931.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,251.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Fetal monitoring is vital diagnostic tool used to monitor movement and heart rate of a fetus and maternal contractions. It is a fundamental device used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. It mainly monitors well-being of fetus and progress of labor. In medical terms, it is referred as medical method to check health of an unborn baby to ensure a safe birth. In addition, it is also used to monitor chronic lung diseases, mental retardation, neonatal diseases, hypothermia, vision & hearing problems, jaundice, and neonatal diseases.

Increase in preterm births & birth rates, rise in technological advancements, increase in need for fetal monitoring during pregnancy, rise in antepartum hemorrhage rate, and premature delivery rate drive the global fetal monitoring market. However, high cost of equipment, stringent regulatory procedures, and low prevalence of birth rates, especially in few developed countries impede the market growth. Further, emerging technologies, such as portable & wireless products and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, method, portability, application, and geography. By product, it is divided into ultrasound, intrauterine pressure catheter (IUPC), telemetry solutions, electronic fetal monitoring (EFM), fetal electrodes, fetal doppler, accessories, consumables, and other products.

The ultrasound product segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to technological advancements and a wide array of applications. By method, the market is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive fetal monitoring methods. The non-invasive method held the highest market share in 2019, owing to advancements in fetal monitoring methods. By application, it is categorized into antepartum fetal monitoring and intrapartum fetal monitoring applications. The antepartum fetal monitoring application was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, while the intrapartum fetal monitoring segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. Growth of the intrapartum application segment is high as these applications are mostly carried out during second and third trimesters of pregnancy. This application also reduces the incidences of stillbirths by routinely assessing the risk of fetal death in complicated pregnancies with preexisting maternal conditions such as diabetes mellitus.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as well-equipped and better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate for technologically advanced products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness about fetal monitoring. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– GE Healthcare

– Analogic Corporation

– Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Siemens Healthcare

– Medtronic Plc

– Getinge Group

– Neoventa Medical AB

– Natus Medical Incorporated

– OSI Systems, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Ultrasound

o 2D Ultrasound

o 3D & 4D Ultrasound

o Doppler Imaging

– Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC)

– Telemetry Solutions

– Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM)

o External EFM

o Internal EFM

– Fetal Electrodes

– Fetal Doppler

– Accessories & Consumables

– Other Products

By Method

– Invasive

– Non-Invasive

By Portability

– Portable

– Non-Portability

By Application

– Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

– Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

