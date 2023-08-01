Vaccine Market Exploring Market Ethnography Techniques for Deeper Consumer Understanding: A Strategic Approach | Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis, Novavax, Inc., Pfizer, Sanofi Aventis

The “Vaccine Market Exploring Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global vaccine market accounted for $32,463 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $54,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. It is estimated that vaccine market is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period as there has been an increase in adoption in several countries across the globe by national immunization programs. In addition, surge in pneumococcal, meningococcal disease outbreaks in several countries has led to upsurge in demand for meningococcal vaccines, which further facilitate the growth of the market. Due to the increased occurrence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases, the demand for vaccines has grown over the past few years. Vaccinations are primarily provided to people of different ages, improving their immune system during their lives and ensuring defense against various forms of infectious diseases.

Vaccine is a biological preparation that is administered to produce acquired immunity in patients. Administration of vaccines aids to enhance the immune response against a specific pathogen. Vaccinations play a key role in sustaining people’s health across different countries; hence, they are used in various national disease-prevention strategies.

However, stringent government regulations for the approval of new vaccines and recall of several products due to contamination are expected to impede the market growth. In contrast, high population base in emerging markets and global increase in healthcare spending provides significant growth opportunities for the meningococcal vaccine market. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

This is attributed to factors such as well-equipped & better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate for vaccine products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness about vaccination. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential due to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

The global vaccine market is segmented on the basis of technology, indication, end user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into recombinant & conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. By indication, the market is classified into pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus, meningococcal disease, rotavirus, varicella; diphtheria, pertussis, & tetanus (DPT), polio, hepatitis, measles; mumps, & rubella (MMR), and other indications. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers. By region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AstraZenecea

– CSL Limited

– Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

– GSK

– “Johnson &

– Johnson”

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Novartis

– Novavax, Inc.

– Pfizer

– Sanofi Aventis

– Serum Institute of India Ltd

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology type

– Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines

– Live Attenuated Vaccines

– Inactivated Vaccines

– Toxoid Vaccines

– Others

By Indication

– Pneumococcal Disease

– Influenza

– Human Papilloma Virus

– Meningococcal Disease

– Rotavirus

– Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella

– Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}

– Polio

– Hepatitis

– Other Indications

By End User

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Travelers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

