HIV Drugs Market Delving into Consumer Behavior: The Power of Ethnography Techniques | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, Cipla

The global HIV drugs market was valued at $30,891.48 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,495.47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The global HIV drugs market was valued at $30,891.48 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,495.47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The global HIV drugs market is bifurcated into medication class and region. On the basis of medication class, the market is classified into multi-class combination drugs, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), entry inhibitors, and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors. In the medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment holds the largest market share as it involves the most advanced technique used for the treatment of HIV infection. Furthermore, this is attributed to the increase in adoption of drugs from this medication class, owing to their better results in the control of HIV & related co-infections and their ease in consumption & adherence.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the body’s immune system, leading to complete damage of the system and making the host system susceptible to infection. The virus attacks the CD4 cells, whose primary role is to help the immune system defend infections, thus destroying the first line of defense of the human body and exposing the person to various infections. HIV is one of the most alarming and widespread diseases globally. The major route of transmission of HIV infection is through unprotected sex, use of contaminated needles, breast milk of HIV-infected mother to child, and infected blood.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, owing to increase in the number of HIV-infected individuals, advancement in HIV treatment, and rise in government funding for R&D for drug manufacturing. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge with the maximum growth potential due to the focus of key players on emerging economies, mainly on the health of people with effective treatment for different diseases and rise in incidence of HIV infection.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Gilead Sciences, Inc.

– GalaxoSmithKline plc. (ViiV Healthcare)

– Johnson & Johnson

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– AbbVie

– Cipla

Key market segments

By Medication Class

– Multi-class Combination Drugs

o Atripla

o Complera

o Prezcobix/Prezista

o Stribild

o Genvoya

o Odefsey

o Symtuza

o Triumeq

o Descovy

o Others

– Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

o Emtriva

o Epivir

o Epzicom

o Truvada

o Biktarvy

o Others

– Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

o Edurant

o Others

– Protease Inhibitors(PIs)

o Aptivus

o Kaletra

o Lexiva

o Norvir

o Viracept

o Others

– Entry Inhibitors

o Selzentry

– HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

o Isentress

o Tivicay

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

