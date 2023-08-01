Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Khanun, now 650km east of Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a sea warning for Typhoon Khanun, and announced that the storm was 650 kilometers east of Taipei at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening (Aug. 1).

The storm’s average radius also grew to 280 kilometers, as it continues northwest below on a path north of Taiwan and South of Okinawa, CWB meteorologists said during a press conference.

“From this evening (Aug. 1) to tomorrow, large waves are possible off the north coast of Keelung, off the east coast (including Lanyu and Green Island), off the coast of the Hengchun Peninsula, and Matsu,” the CWB said, while warning the public to take care on beaches. The bureau also issued warnings for strong onshore wind for the same areas.

No land warnings have yet been issued, but authorities have not ruled out the possibility. The storm expected to come closest to the country on Thursday night.

According to CWB forecasting, the storm is expected to pass under the Okinawan city of Naha at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and will continue travelling west until it makes a sharp turn and heads north-east at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Taipei City also issued an announcement on Monday urging residents and construction site workers to secure loose outdoor items to prevent them harming the public. The city encouraged the public to check sings, advertising hoardings, water towers, outdoor air conditioning units, and said that building owners will bear legal responsibilities if loose items cause harm.