Ukraine updates: Moscow says drone hit finance center tower

Russia says an out-of-control drone hit a business center for a second time. The building houses offices belonging to at least three ministries.

Ministry for Economic Development staff were said to be working remotely while experts weigh up the damage.

Ukraine says the Russian capital is "getting used to a full-fledged war," although Kyiv has not said it was behind the drone attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry also says it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack targeting patrol boats in the Black Sea.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 1:

Russia shells Kherson, kills doctor

Russian forces have shelled the city of Kherson killing a doctor and wounding one nurse at a medical facility.

"Today at 11:10 [0810 GMT], the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community," regional governor Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Mrochko said the doctor was young, having only worked in his job for a few days, and that medics were fighting for the nurse's life.

The surgery department of the facility was said to have been damaged in the shelling.

A photo posted online showed a gaping hole in the side of the wall of a tiled room, with debris strewn across the floor.

Ukraine set to export grain via Croatia's Adriatic ports

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says it has reached an agreement with Croatia on exporting its grain via ports on the Adriatic Sea.

The foodstuffs are to be shipped via the Danube River to Croatia and subsequently taken to the Adriatic Coast by rail, it said.

However, the amount of grain that could be exported this way was not disclosed.

Ukraine hopes the route will help it circumvent a blockade by Russia in the Black Sea after Moscow canceled a grain export agreement in mid-July.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered that deal over a year ago.

Kyiv hopes to increase exports by land via the European Union.

However, several neighboring countries such as Poland are also blocking such an overland transport route. Many farmers fear a drop in prices if Ukrainian grain reaches the market.

Russia claims Black Sea patrols fended off drone attack

Russia's Defense Ministry says Ukraine tried to attack two patrol ships that form part of its Black Sea fleet with unmanned explosive boats, but that the attempt was thwarted.

The ministry says its vessels, the Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov, used on-board weapons to destroy the drone craft.

It said the ships would continue their patrols in the Black Sea, some 340 kilometers (about 210 miles) southwest of the port city of Sevastopol on the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula.

Tensions in the Black Sea have ratcheted up since Russia's cancellation of an agreement to allow shipments of grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports.

Western intelligence services say the Kotov patrols between the Bosporus and the Ukrainian port city of Odesa as part of a Russian naval blockade.

Moscow ministries building hit for second time

Russia's Defense Ministry says anti-aircraft units scuppered a Ukrainian drone attack but that an aerial device hit the same high-rise building center that was struck previously.

The IQ-Quarter, some 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the Kremlin, contains the offices of several government ministries, including the Ministry for Economic Development.

It was hit early on Sunday and again on Tuesday morning, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, resulting in extensive damage to the facade.

The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor," said Sobyanin. "Glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters." An explosion and fire were also reported.

The Russian military said that, in both incidents, it had jammed the drones before they crashed into the skyscraper. While experts assessed the damage, a ministry adviser said employees were working remotely.

The building also contains offices of the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Kyiv has not commented on whether it was involved in the attack, following its standard policy.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Moscow "is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the 'authors of the war' to collect all their debts."

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy said: "The war is gradually coming back to Russian territory."

