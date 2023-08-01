Cloud OSS BSS Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors | Netcracker, Nokia Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Cloud OSS BSS : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Cloud OSS (Operational Support Systems) and BSS (Business Support Systems) built on micro applications offers the necessary agility to create innovative, personalized customer experiences that would result in higher customer retention and improve revenues. BSS primarily covers order capture, Customer Relationship Management and Telecommunications billing activities whereas OSS covers Order Management, Network Inventory Management and Network Operations activities.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services and increasing demand for convenient & efficient billing system as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, revenue in cloud services market worldwide was estimated at USD 152.11 billion, and the market further increased to USD 172.11 billion in 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives such as new product launches and partnerships to leverage the increasing adoption of Cloud OSS and BSS Systems.

For instance, in March 2020, Massachusetts, USA based Netcracker entered in a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Under this agreement the company would deploy its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud. This move would enable telecommunication companies to scale and purchase mission-critical IT applications on demand, with access to Google Cloud resources, reducing the total cost of ownership. Moreover, in August 2021, India based STL launched new Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure for telecom service providers. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies worldwide and rising advancements in cloud technologies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost and security concerns and lack of technical expertise impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cloud OSS BSS Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based services and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of IT Sector and rising penetration of 5G technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Cloud OSS BSS Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amdocs Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

IBM Corporation

Netcracker

Nokia Corporation

OPTIVA INC.

Oracle Corporation

ZTE Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Cloud Type

Public

Hybrid

Private

By End Use Industry

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

