Internet of Everything (IoE) Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled " Internet of Everything (IoE) : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market.

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Internet of Everything (IoE) refers to the networked connection of people, process, data, and things. In Internet of Everything (IoE) concept billions of objects Work on sensors to detect measure and assess their status, and all are connected over public or private networks using standard and proprietary protocols. The rising automation across different industries and increasing demand for cloud based IoT solutions as well as recent product innovations from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global industrial automation market amounted to USD 175 billion. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% until between 20201 & 2025 to reach to USD 265 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards product innovations to leverage the growing adoption of Internet of Everything solutions. For instance, in March 2021, US based Oracle released upgradations to its existing Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing platform.

The company included IoT Production Monitoring Capabilities and IoT Asset Monitoring features to enable customers to monitor the key characteristics of their assets. Also, rising government investment towards smart city projects and increasing penetration of IoE solutions in healthcare sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment & maintenance cost associated with IoE Solutions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of required technological infrastructure and leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing industrialization and increasing penetration of 5G technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AT &T Intellectual Property

Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Others

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

IT and Telecom

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

