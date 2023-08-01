Out-of-band Authentication Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Out-of-band Authentication: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication can be defined as a type of two-factor authentication that uses a secondary verification method through a separate communication channel along with the typical ID and password. OOB Authentication is widely utilized by financial institutions and organizations where high security standards are required. The rising growth of online transactions in Post covid era and increasing penetration of smartphones as well as recent collaboration from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6372

For instance, according to Statista – during FY 2020, the volume of digital payments in India was estimated at 34 billion transactions and this number is further increased to 71.95 billion transections. In addition, in 2022, globally total transaction value in the Digital Payments segment is estimated at USD 8.49 trillion and the transaction value is projected to show a CAGR of 12.82% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 13.75 trillion by 2026.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage the growing demand for OOB Authentication solutions. For instance, in January 2022, Australia based EML Payments Ltd (EML) partnered with Zurich based Netcetera, to implement their state-of-the-art Access Control Server (ACS) which includes a Risk Based Authentication (RBA) solution. Netcetera ACS is based on a modular system, and offers an integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method. Also, growing number of compliance requirements by Central Banks and rising incidences of online financial frauds are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concerns associated to the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication & high association cost of OOB Authentication impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of financial frauds and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of online payment gateways and increasing penetration of leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CensorNet

Deepnet Security

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto N.V. (Thales DIS)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6372

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

TeleSign Corporation

OneSpan (VASCO Data Security International, Inc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Retail, Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6372

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6372

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com