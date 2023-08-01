Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market Beating Historical Challenges, What’s Next | Oracle, IBM

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking can be defined as an AI-enabled chat assistant that provides personalized responses by combining data analytics and cognitive computing based on individual customer profile, past banking relations, and location. In banking sector IVA assist customers in making payments, saving money, transferring funds, and checking account balances. The growing BFSI Sector worldwide and increasing automation in banking sector as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6370

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of Worldwide Banking, Finance & Insurances is estimated at USD 3.72 trillion in 2022, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 2.47% between 2022 & 2025 to reach to USD 4 trillion. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations to leverage the growing adoption to IVA.

For instance, in June 2021, US based Dover Federal Credit Union partnered with interface.ai to deploy an intelligent virtual assistant to enhance member experiences & operational efficiencies. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies in emerging economies and rising growth of banking and activities. are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost coupled with rising threat of cybercrimes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of required technological infrastructure and leading BFSI companies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving penetration of banking services and rising number of private players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Artificial Solutions

IBM

Nuance Communications Inc.

CSS Corp.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6370

eGain Corporation

Oracle

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

By User Interface

Text-to-Text

Text-to-Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6370

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6370

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com