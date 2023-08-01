Machine-to-Machine Connections Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Vodafone Group PLC (UK), AT&T Inc. (US)

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Machine-to-Machine Connections: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections can be defined as a communication between devices through application of any means of communication including wired or wireless. M2M connections enable devices on a network to make autonomous decisions without application of any manual actions. M2M connections are widely used in manufacturing sector, it’s also used in other sectors which include healthcare, insurance, and the Internet of Things (IoT) among others.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6369

The growing penetration connected devices worldwide and rising automotive and transportation sector as well as recent acquisition activities from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide was estimated at 13.8 billion units, and the number is projected to grow to 30.9 billion units by 2025.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and geographical footprints. For instance, in May 2022, Gurugram, India based Rosmerta Group acquired M2M Communication Brand Sensorise Digital Services. Sensorise Digital Services specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) M2M communications. Moreover, in July 2022, UK based Wireless Logic acquired Mobius Networks based out in UK. Mobius Networks specialises in data connectivity services for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications. Also, growing emergence of 5G cellular technologies as well as rising inclination towards connected cars & smart home solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a rising concern over cyber security impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment towards 5G technologies and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing penetration IoT and Non-IoT connected device in the region and growing manufacturing sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

AT&T Inc. (US)

China Mobile Ltd. (China)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica, S.A (Spain)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6369

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Security & Surveillance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6369

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6369

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com