ROADM WSS Component Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Agiltron, Inc, Ciena Corporation

An Optical Add/Drop Multiplexer (OADM) can be defined as a networking device that has access to all wavelengths on a fiber and it enables specific wavelengths to be dropped or added at a location while also allowing other wavelengths to optically pass through the site without requiring termination. Whereas, Wavelength selective switches (WSSs) refer to components used in wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) optical networks to route signals between optical fibers as per the wavelength.

The growing telecom services sector worldwide and increasing penetration of smart connected devices as well as recent acquisitions activities from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the Global spending on telecom services was estimated at USD 1.575 trillion and it is projected to grow to USD 1.595 trillion by 2024.

Furthermore, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in Telecommunications is projected at USD 146.1 billion, and the market is projected to show an annual growth rate of 3.67% between 2022 and 2025 to reach to USD 162.78 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to expand their geographical footprint and customer base. In May 2021, Switzerland based HUBER+SUHNER, a fiber optic cable manufacturer for the industrial, communication, and transportation markets, acquired Cambridge, England based ROADMap Systems Ltd. ROADMap Systems Ltd is a technology startup that specializes in wavelength-selective switch (WSS) technology.

Also, growing adoption of high-speed networks and increasing emergence of cloud computing & M2M communications are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a complex deployment procedure coupled with high deployment cost associated with ROADM WSS Components impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global ROADM WSS Component Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing Telecom sector and presence of leading market players. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing adoption smartphones and TVs coupled with growing 5G telecom services in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global ROADM WSS Component Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AC Photonics, Inc

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Agiltron, Inc

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Corning Incorporated

Enablence Technologies, Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

II-VI Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Blocker-based

Edge ROADMs

PLC-based

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS)

By Node

Two-node

Multi-node

By Application

Long Haul

Metro

By End-Use

Communication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

