Telecom Analytics Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities | IBM (US), SAS Institute (US)

The Telecom Analytics can be defined as a type of business intelligence specifically tailored for the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecommunication companies can utilize the telecom analytics solutions to analyze their vast data base and can use this data to draw actionable insights. These insights help telecom companies in enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and sales volume, as well as are effective in enhancing operational efficiencies. The growing penetration of big data & analytics services and rising concern over data security and customer churn coupled with recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – during 2020, the global big data market was valued at USD 56 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 103 billion by 2027. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards various strategic initiatives including collaboration and partnerships to leverage the growing demand for telecom analytics solutions.

For instance, in May 2021, Vodafone Group announced a six-year partnership deal Google, Inc. (Google Cloud) to collaborate on development of a new analytics system. This new system would be comprised of two parts: an integrated data platform called Nucleus, which would use hybrid cloud technology and a distribution engine called Dynamo, which would pull data from various sources and push key information insights back to end points for further use. Moreover, in August 2021, Paul Aalto, USA based enterprise data cloud company Cloudera, Inc. collaborated with South Korean mobile network operator and Subsidiary of LG Corporation named LG Uplus to build real-time big data analytics Platform. Also, growing emergence of advanced technologies such IoT, big data etc. and increasing competitiveness among telecom operators are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards analytics solutions among telecom operators impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Telecom Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing technological advancements as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of telecom sector and rising investment in advanced analytics technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Telecom Analytics Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

IBM (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Adobe (US)

Cisco (US)

Teradata (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

TIBCO (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Customer Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Network Management

Workforce Management

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

