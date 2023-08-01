AI Infrastructure Market is Gaining Momentum with Key Players | Cisco (US), IBM (US)

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ AI Infrastructure: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global AI Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 38.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.59 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Artificial intelligence(AI) infrastructure involves use of deep learning machine technology upon which organizations can built intelligent self-predictive applications that requires minimal human assistance . Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform is key driving factor for the growth of global AI infrastructure market. organizations are beginning to recognize value of incorporation of AI into business as it reduces cost and increases proficiency through automation of process flow. In February 2019, IBM launched a new set of IoT solutions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6363

The solutions team up advanced analytics and AI to aid asset-intensive companies to improve their maintenance strategies. The IoT solutions are designed with an aim to help companies to cut down the costs and risk of failure from assets such as turbines, vehicles, manufacturing robots, and mining equipment among others. Also, expanding utilization of AI Intelligence in industries like healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism is expected to bolster the market growth of AI infrastructure. However, lack of AI hardware experts in the field is restraining the growth of AI infrastructure market.

The key regions considered for the Global AI Infrastructure Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market and the region is expected to continue to do so in the coming years of the forecast period. The dominance of North America is primarily due to the presence of top market players and a high level of adoption in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to show decent growth potential on account of the presence of emerging economies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Micron Technology, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

Arm Limited (UK)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6363

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By End-User :

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Provider

By Function:

Training

Inference

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6363

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6363

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com