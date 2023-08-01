Coco Lee's sisters, fans lash out at estranged husband during funeral

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The estranged husband of Hong Kong-American Mandarin pop singer CoCo Lee (李玟) was criticized by the singer's sister, fans, and netizens for his apparently cold demeanor at her funeral.

On July 5, Lee died of suicide at the age of 48 at her home in Hong Kong. Her funeral service was held on Monday (July 31) and the cremation ceremony on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

The funeral was broadcast online, with all eyes on Lee's husband, Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian business executive in Hong Kong, and his two daughters from a previous marriage. Rockowitz was criticized by netizens watching the live broadcast for being expressionless and not appearing to shed any tears, although he did wipe his eyes with a handkerchief at least once.

"No blood, no tears," "expel them," and "If I were a family member, I would definitely kick those three out," wrote angry netizens, according to TVBS.

The singer's sister Nancy Lee (李思林) after the funeral burst into tears, shouting, "He took my sister away!" Lee's other sister Carol Lee (李秋林) also shouted, "He caused the death of my sister! That wretched man killed my sister!"

Although the two sisters did not explicitly name Rockowitz, many netizens presumed they were referring to the singer's husband, who had allegedly been involved in extramarital affairs, had been absent during Lee's recent surgery, and had allegedly been battling with Lee's family over her estate after her death.



Rockowitz spotted at funeral looking emotionless. (YouTube, Nancy Lee screenshot)

On Tuesday, more than 100 fans lined up outside the funeral home in scorching heat to pay one last tribute to Lee, reported AP. Due to the Chinese taboo against parents attending the funeral of their children, Lee's 84-year-old mother did not attend, per China Times.

Regarding the alleged dispute over Lee's property, Rockowitz issued a statement refuting the rumors. He emphasized that although they were a married couple, their finances were separate, and he would not be involved in the distribution of Lee's estate, per China Times.

After the cremation ceremony, more than 10 fans gathered at the entrance of the funeral holding up placards condemning Rockowitz and angrily shouting "Scumbag Bruce," "Give Coco back to us," and "Go to hell!" In the parking lot outside the funeral home, a large angry mob swarmed Rockowitz and hurled insults at him as security guards struggled to place him in a waiting limousine.

When asked by the media if he had any comments, Rockowitz said, "I love Coco," reported SET News. Once in his vehicle, angry fans reportedly hit the windows and doors of the car, and a door was even pulled open as the vehicle drove away.