Taipei Metro to roll out umbrella rental service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro riders will soon be able to access an umbrella-rental service in case they are caught in a downpour when leaving an MRT station.

Under the umbrella-share scheme, "raingo," passengers borrow an umbrella and return it to any of the 117 MRT stations where such a service is available. A total of 266 smart umbrella stands are currently being built, a project slated to be completed at the end of August, according to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

Users will be charged NT$19 (US$0.6) per hour and up to NT$39 for 24 hours for the umbrella rental. A NT$20 fee will be added incrementally every 24 hours until the maximum rental period of 14 days.

Those who fail to return the umbrella after the two-week span will need to pay NT$799, including the rental cost and an extra NT$500, wrote Liberty Times. The payment can be made through Line Pay, credit cards, and other registered apps.

The system will be run by a partnered contractor, and TRTC will receive 20% of annual sales, estimated at a minimum of NT$1.5 million. This means TRTC will earn at least NT$3 million per year.

The Taipei Metro network will continue to rent unclaimed umbrellas from the lost-and-found service, which come free and often are not returned. Umbrellas are a staple of the lost and found, with around 10,000 reported every year.