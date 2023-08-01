Taiwan marks Indigenous People's Day commemorating constitutional change

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuesday (Aug. 1) marks Taiwan’s annual Indigenous People’s Day, a commemoration that marks the inclusion of the term “indigenous people” into Taiwan’s constitution, along with guarantees that the state must protect indigenous people’s right to political participation and cultural preservation, and assist in their social and economic development.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered a speech to mark the 27th celebration of the national day, saying that learning from and respecting Taiwan's indigenous peoples is the real meaning of the day. Meanwhile, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) elaborated on the significance of the constitutional change in 1997.

“On August 1, 1994, an amendment to the constitution was made to change the name ‘mountain compatriots’ (山胞) to ‘aboriginal people’ (原住民), and in 1997, it was advanced further and changed to ‘indigenous people’ (原住民族),” Lai wrote on social media. Lai also provided a translation of a colloquial Chinese term of encouragement “Jia you” (加油) in 16 different indigenous Taiwanese languages:

Sai’celen! — Amis language (阿美族語)

TamemeS! — Saisiyat language (賽夏語)

Zangali! — Paiwan language (排灣語)

Lokah! — Atayal language (泰雅語)

Takecenga! — Rukai language (魯凱語)

Kmbeyax! — Seediq language (賽德克語)

Kmbiyax! — Kari Truku language (太魯閣語)

Itoyotoyon! — Yami language (雅美/達悟語)

Mintamasaz! — Bunun language (布農語)

Butaso! — Tsou language (鄒語)

Parekedang ta! — Puyuma language (卑南語)

Iakarishkish! — Thao language (邵語)

Padames ka! — Kavalan language (噶瑪蘭語)

Saicelangen! — Sakizaya language (撒奇萊雅語)

Pasamanganʉ! — Saaroa language (拉阿魯哇語)

Kipatʉsʉa! — Kanakanavu language (卡那卡那富語)

An estimated 26 indigenous or “Formosan” languages existed in Taiwan before Chinese colonization, though 10 to 15 of those are now considered extinct or not in use. This is largely due to the period of Japanese colonization and Kuomintang authoritarian rule when indigenous languages were criminalized.

Today, Taiwan’s Indigenous Language Research and Development Foundation maintains an online library of 16 indigenous languages, though only an estimated 1.1% of Taiwanese people can now speak them. To improve the situation, the Taiwan government declared indigenous languages to be national languages in 2017, and the government has since launched multiple initiatives aimed at language preservation, though language loss remains a critical issue.

Taiwan's indigenous languages are considered by researchers to be the origin of the Austronesian language family, which is the origin of languages spoken by just under 5% of the world's population. In addition to the indigenous Taiwanese languages, Austronesian languages include Malay, Filipino, Melanesian, Micronesian, Polynesian, and many other sub-families of languages.