Chinese trolls angry over Taiwanese player's 'going abroad' to Chengdu comment

Team Taiwan flag bearer Elaine Liao says she is 'completely unfazed' by online criticism

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/01 15:26
Elaine Liao (center) holds flag for Taiwanese team at opening ceremonies of World Unversity Games in Chengdu on July 28. (Weibo image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Team Taiwan's flag bearer says she is "completely unfazed" by backlash from Chinese netizens for describing her team's trip to Chengdu, China for the FISU World University Games as "going abroad."

On Friday (July 28), women's volleyball team captain Elaine Liao (廖苡任) led the Taiwan delegation in the opening ceremonies of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu. Due to Liao's cheerful demeanor, the phrase "Taipei flag bearer is so cute" appeared on the top 10 most searched list on China's Weibo, reported TVBS.

However, a Chinese netizen went over the Great Firewall to discover that in one of Liao's story posts, she mentioned "going abroad to compete" at the Chengdu games. The netizen posted a screenshot of the comment on Weibo and superimposed an alleged photo of her face on top.

Backlash among some Chinese nationalists ensued, with some labeling her a "Taiwan independence activist." Some also posted taunts on Liao's Instagram page, as her followers rose to over 150,000.

In response, she uploaded a short-lived Instagram story saying that the photo of the woman posted over the screenshot of her comments was of a different person. She also asked the public to allow her to concentrate on her upcoming competition.

"Thank you for your concern. That is not me in the photo, please do not overanalyze it! I am currently concentrating on preparing for the World University Games. Please cheer for the women's volleyball team. I currently have short hair."

During a visit to the athlete's village, Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) and Sports Administration Director-General James Cheng (鄭世忠) spoke to Liao about the incident. Liao reportedly told the officials, "I am completely unfazed, and I am already prepared for the first game," reported CNA.

Post by Liao saying the photo posted over her comments on Weibo is of someone else. (Instagram, Elaine Liao screenshot)
Elaine Liao
namefare
World University Games
FISU World University Games
Chinese trolls
Weibo
Chinese propaganda
Taiwan sovereignty
cyberbullying

