Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan wants to extend life span of French-built Mirage jets by 20 years

Dassault Aviation researches possibility of life span extension for 9 two-seat jets

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/01 15:08
Taiwan wants to extend the life of some Mirage jets by 20 years. 

Taiwan wants to extend the life of some Mirage jets by 20 years.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine two-seat Mirage fighter jets might see their life span extended by 20 years, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Taiwan bought 60 Mirages from France in 1992 and commissioned them in 1997. As the planes reached middle age, the military was facing a dilemma of whether to decommission them or find other solutions.

The MND had asked the original manufacturer, Dassault Aviation, to evaluate the possibility of extending the life of nine two-seat Mirage 2000-5 jets, per CNA. The two-seat models have seen more wear and tear due to frequent usage than the single-seat versions, according to the military.

Due to the higher cost of replacement parts and of maintenance compared to the Air Force’s F-16 jets and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), there has been repeated speculation that the Mirages might be retired. The evaluation by Dassault should be completed in July 2026, with the nine planes still able to serve an additional 20 years, the MND said.

The Mirage jets are based at the Hsinchu Air Base, where they are responsible for protecting the northern part of Taiwan.

Mirage
Mirage 2000-5
fighter jets
Dassault
Ministry of National Defense
upgrade

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval vessels around nation
2023/07/30 12:57
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
2023/07/22 19:18
Taiwan tracks record 16 Chinese naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks record 16 Chinese naval ships around nation
2023/07/15 12:05
Taiwan's Hawk missiles reportedly being sent to Ukraine via US
Taiwan's Hawk missiles reportedly being sent to Ukraine via US
2023/07/14 17:58
US did not ask Taiwan to develop bioweapons: State Department source
US did not ask Taiwan to develop bioweapons: State Department source
2023/07/12 15:01