Chubb Promotes Chris Gough and Hayden Baker to Lead Property & Casualty Business in Asia and A&NZ

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 August 2023 - Chubb announced today it has appointed dedicated and separate leadership to run its Property & Casualty businesses in Asia and Australia & New Zealand respectively. Chris Gough will assume the role of Head of P&C for Asia, while Hayden Baker will move into the Head of P&C, Australia & New Zealand role. Both appointments are effective immediately.



Gough has worked with Chubb for over a decade, most recently as Head of P&C, A&NZ. With over 20 years' industry experience, he has held regional and country roles of increasing seniority with Chubb in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. In his new role, Gough will report directly to Paul McNamee, Regional President, Asia Pacific.



Baker joined Chubb five years ago and was most recently the Head of Financial Lines, A&NZ. He started his career with ACE and subsequently held various underwriting and risk management roles with another insurer in Australia and London before returning to Chubb in 2017. Baker will report to Peter Kelaher, Country President, Australia & New Zealand.



On announcing these appointments, McNamee said, "At Chubb we pride ourselves on our ability to build and promote talented senior leaders from within our company. Both Chris and Hayden bring a wealth of experience to their new roles and are highly respected by their colleagues and peers. We have every confidence in their ability to lead these large complex portfolios and deliver the market leading solutions our clients and partners demand of us.'



About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide.



