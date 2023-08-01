Disposable Face Mask Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Growth by 2030

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Disposable Face Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Disposable Face Mask Market on an Upward Growth Trajectory Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 20% During 2022-2028

The global disposable face mask market is growing rapidly. The market is being driven by several factors, including growing air pollution, rising number of airborne diseases, and growing health awareness

A study, recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, revealed that the global disposable face mask market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The global disposable face mask market is being driven by several factors including growing air pollution, rising number of airborne diseases, and growing health awareness. Moreover, the rising number of surgeries worldwide along with the ongoing Coronavirus-induced pandemic increases the need for disposable face masks. Additionally, the growing demand for health and safety of workers in various industries, as well as the rise of cosmetic surgeries, are creating a growing demand for disposable face masks.

Worsening air quality is driving the growth of the global disposable face mask market

All living organisms require clean air to survive, and the air quality continues to deteriorate with each passing day. Growing industrialization and increasing urbanization, along with deforestation, and ever-increasing vehicle fleet around the world are some of the major factors deteriorating the air quality around the world. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the presence of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) in outdoor air is responsible for the deaths of around 4.2 million people every year. PM 2.5 are microscopic particles and tiny liquid droplets caused by burning fossil fuels. A study published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science by Springer Nature Limited says that half of the worlds population is exposed to increasing air pollution. The latest study presented at the hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform states that air pollution currently contributes to around 250,000 premature deaths in the United States. In addition, the WHO reports that 91% of the world’s population lives in areas where the air quality exceeds WHO standards. A study by the University of Massachusetts reveals that disposable surgical masks are as effective as N95 masks in blocking harmful PM 2.5 particles from the air. Additionally, various other scientific tests have shown that disposable surgical masks can block between 60-90% of the harmful particles, supporting their growing demand besides driving the growth of the global disposable face mask market.

Non-woven masks Dominates the Global Disposable Face Mask Market

Based on the products, the global disposable face mask market is segmented into the non-woven mask, dust mask, protective mask, surgical mask, and others. In 2021, non-woven masks dominated the market and held the largest market share owing to the cost-effective manufacturing process and cleaner disposable process. These masks have 2 or more protective layers and do not contain latex, Polyvinylchloride, and DEPH (di (2- Ethylhexyl) phthalate,) material. Non-woven masks are preferred for applications in hospitals and people with sensitive skin due to the superior protection offered by non-woven masks against allergic reactions.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Disposable Face Mask Market

The COVID-19 affected all the industries around the world and had a severe effect on the disposable face mask industry as well. The global disposable face mask industry registered a meteoritic rise in the demand for disposable masks owing to the surging cases of the COVID-19 around the world. Several global health agencies, including the WHO, and national health ministries have warned people to wear masks to protect themselves from the virus and prevent its spread. The United Nations estimated that the demand for surgical masks alone was around 2.4 billion in 2020. The UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) sent 385 million surgical masks to 134 countries around the world to help them tackle the shortage. The demand for disposable masks reached an all-time high during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and then again went up in Q2, 2021 when the majority of the world was battling a severe second wave of the COVID-19. Presently the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as well as other highly mutated variants is expected to further support the growth of the global disposable face masks market.

Global Disposable Face Mask Market: Regional insights

Based on regions, the global disposable face mask market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market and held the largest share owing to the presence of increasing surgical procedures, rising health awareness, and high demand from the healthcare industry. Additionally, the presence of leading global players like Honeywell, 3M, and others have also supported the dominant share of the region in the global disposable face mask market.

The Leading Players in the Global Disposable Face Mask Market are 3M, AERO PRO CO., LTD., and Honeywell International Inc. Other players operating in the market are Kimberly-Clark (KCWW), Kowa Company, Ltd., Makrite, Moldex-Metric, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Gerson Companies, uvex group, Cardinal Health Inc., Ansell Limited, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SAS Safety Corp., Alpha Pro Tech, The Medicom Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Owens & Minor, Medline Industries, Ambu A/S, and others.

With a number of major players operating in this market, the global disposable face mask market is highly fragmented. The new companies compete with established players to gain a significant share in the market. Collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and launch of new projects are some of the strategies adopted by the players operating in the global disposable face mask market to gain an advantage over their competitors.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Non-woven Masks

Dust Masks

Protective Masks

Surgical Masks

Others

By Material

Polypropylene

Nylon

Melt Brown

Cotton

Others

By End-Use

Personal/Individual

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Development

In January 2022, Maskc launched its new KF94 disposable face mask. The latest disposable face mask by the celebrity loved brand comes in a pack of 10 and each mask has a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of greater than or equal to 94%. The mask is made with four layers, including a non-woven exterior layer, two center layers made from non-woven and meltblown fabrics. The mask also come with an adjustable nose clip and chin cover to help create a secure fit on the face.

In December 2021, a study by an infectious disease expert of Nelson Bays Primary Health and Nelson Marlborough Health, New Zealand revealed that disposable medical face masks can be washed up to 10-times and still offer better protection than homemade fabric masks. The study found that disposable masks with 95% efficacy could be washed without detergent and dried 10-times and still work better than the homemade fabric masks.

