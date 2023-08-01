Radiotherapy Devices Market Trends, Comprehensive Study Reveals Exciting Future Prospects

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Radiotherapy Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Radiotherapy Devices Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Radiotherapy, widely known as radiation therapy, is used for cancer patients to treat cancer by destroying the cancer cells and minimizing the size of tumors. In radiotherapy, X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles are frequently used. The key factor driving the market growth is rising cancer prevalence caused on by using harmful chemicals at work, eating a lot of fat, and smoking. Childhood cancers including non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphomas can arise as a result of exposure to specific viruses like HIV and Epstein-Barr virus. Also, rising technological advancements and awareness initiatives on the benefits of radiotherapy would propelling the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

The Radiotherapy Devices are widely used in cancer treatment. Thus, the rising number of cancer patients will create the demand for the market. According to the report of National Cancer Institute 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and 606,520 people died from the disease in 2020. As a result, rising number of cancer patients driving the market growth during forecast period. Also, growing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to propelling the lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of Radiotherapy Devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Radiotherapy Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising incidence of cancer patients, development in R&D activities in the healthcare sector and presence of key players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing awareness about the treatment of cancer and the use of radiotherapy, and rising prevalence cancer would create lucrative growth prospects for the Radiotherapy Devices market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Accuray Incorporated

Siemens AG

Isoray Inc.

BEBIG Medical GmbH

RaySearch Laboratories

Vision RT Ltd

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Devices

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Oncological Treatment Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

