Pneumonia Testing Market Size, Anticipating Significant Expansion in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “Pneumonia Testing Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Pneumonia Testing Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

A lung infection known as pneumonia is caused by the bacteria, fungus, or viruses. Alveoli, the air sacs in the lungs, become inflamed and swell with fluid or pus as a result of the infection. Cough, fever, chills, and breathing difficulties are a few of the pneumonia symptoms that are frequently seen. Physical examination, evaluation of medical history, chest X-ray, blood culture, pulse oximetry, sputum culture, bronchoscopy, and fluid sample make the pneumonia testing process for this disease. The rise in concerns about pneumonia has led to an increase in the prevalence of the disease and early diagnosis. Also, another factor driving the growth is Increased use of point of care (POC) testing and technological advancements, such as nucleic acid detection worldwide, as well as a growth in the number of geriatric populations.

The rising prevalence of pneumonia will create the lucrative demand for the pneumonia testing market during forecast period. For instance, according to a 2019 UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) article, there are more than 1,400 cases of pneumonia per 100,000 people worldwide. Additionally, with 2,500 cases and 1,620 cases per 100,000 children, respectively, South Asia and West and Central Africa have the highest incidence of it. Therefore, the above reasons are significant growth drivers for the market. Additionally, technology advancements in pneumonia testing are one of the key aspects that are expected to fuel this growth. Higher detection efficiency is provided by the advanced multiplex PCR (mPCR) based technology for diagnosing pneumonia, which minimizes cost and time. For instance, in 2018, in the US, Curetis launched the Unyvero System and LRT Cartridge. The method utilizes powerful multiplex PCR technology to easily determine a wide range of bacteria, indicators of antibiotic resistance, or toxins from sample to response. Also, rising use of point of care (POC) testing would create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the widespread utilization of chest X-rays as an essential tool for pneumonia detection stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pneumonia Testing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising number of pneumonia cases, favorable reimbursement policy and growing adoption of point-of-care technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population and growing cases of pneumonia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pneumonia Testing market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Quidel Corporation (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

INTEC (China)

OpGen (U.S.)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.)

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (U.S.)

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin S.p.A.) (U.S.)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Type:

Streptococcus-based

Legionella-based

Chlamydophila-based

Viral Pneumonia-based

Mycoplasma Pneumonia-based

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

