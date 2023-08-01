Homecare Medical Devices Market Size, A Comprehensive Study Reveals a Bright Future Ahead

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Homecare Medical Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Homecare Medical Devices Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Home care medical devices are developed for use outside of a professional health-care facility. The key factor driving the market growth is rise in the incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population which is anticipated to propelling the market growth. Also, another factor driving the market growth is growing adoption of self-health management. Thus, driving the market growth of Homecare Medical Devices market during forecast period.

The market for home medical devices is growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Foundation’s (IDF) 2020 statistics, there were around 463 million adult diabetics worldwide in 2019, and by 2045, that number is expected to rise to 700 million. Additionally, according to WHO statistics from 2021, an approximate 262 million people suffered from asthma in 2019. Chronic disease patients, such as those with diabetes and asthma, may not always need to go to the hospital if the follow-ups and routine checkups can be handled at home. To manage their symptoms and diseases at home, such patients need medical and monitoring devices. Also, as the number of elderly people increases rapidly, there is a growing need for home medical equipment. The older population depends more significantly than any other population on home health services because of their older age and lower physical activity. Elderly persons are more vulnerable to the risks of chronic diseases. Therefore, the elderly population’s home healthcare products give people the independence to live safely while putting a priority on their health and safety needs. Whereas, rising technological advancement such as medication administration device, needle-free diabetic care, and durable medical device, such as lift chairs and medical beds are anticipated to propelling the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost associated with home medical devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Homecare Medical Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the growing elderly population in various states. Also, the rise in COPD, other chronic diseases and respiratory diseases in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of self-health management and rising geriatric population and chronic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Homecare Medical Devices market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AirSep Corporation

Prime Medical Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Inogen, Inc.

Meyra GmbH

O2Concepts Oxlife

Philips Respironics

Sunrise Medica

Teijin and TiLite

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Wheelchairs

Scooters

Oxygen treatment equipment

Accessibility beds

Lifts

Toilets

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Retail Medical Stores

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

