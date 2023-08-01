Vasculitis Treatment Market Outlook, Projecting a Robust Expansion in the Near Future

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global "Vasculitis Treatment Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Vasculitis Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 250.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Vasculitis Treatment is a rare inflammatory disease which affects blood vessels. The inflammation causes the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which shortens the width of the passageway through the vessel and restricts blood flow. Moreover, restricted blood flow can result in organ failure and tissue damage. There are many types of vasculitis, such as Giant cell arteritis (GCA), Takayasu’s arteritis (TAK), Aortitis, Kawasaki disease (KD), and Polyarteritis nodosa (PAN) among others. The general symptoms and signs of Vasculitis include Fever, Headache, Fatigue, Weight loss, General aches, pains, etc. The increasing vasculitis prevalence and growing incidences of chronic diseases as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences of vasculitis prevalence are contributing towards the growth of the Global Vasculitis Treatment Market. For instance – according to Vasculitis UK – as of 2020, vasculitis affects 2000 to 3000 UK residents every year. Moreover, as per American Heart Association Journal – as of January 2021, in Sweden and Norway more than 20 new cases of GCA per 100?000 individuals aged 50 years and older are reported every year. Additionally, the lifetime risk of developing GCA is estimated at 1% for women and 0.5% for men in the United States. Also, the rapid growth of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry and rising healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, side effects associated with corticosteroids and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Vasculitis Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing incidences of vasculitis in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric populations, and increasing expansion of pharmaceuticals manufacturing sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

InflaRx N.V

Novartis AG

ChemoCentryx Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class

Biologics

Corticosteroids and immunosuppressants

By Disease Type

Small and medium vessel vasculitis

Large vessel vasculitis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Drug stores and retail pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

