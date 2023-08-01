Semen Analysis Market Growth, Uncovering Exciting Opportunities for Future Development

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Semen Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 0.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Semen Analysis also called a sperm count test is utilized to analyze the health and count of men’s sperm. Moreover, healthcare providers use research-based methods for the testing of semen. A semen analysis includes testing of different physical characteristics of semen which include color, odor, pH, viscosity and liquefaction, volume, concentration, morphology and motility and progression of sperm. The rising incidences of male infertility and growing adoption of fertility testing as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences of male infertility due to lifestyle changes are contributing to the growth of the Global Semen Analysis market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates- as of 2020, globally around 186 million individuals are affected by infertility. Moreover, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) estimates- globally male infertility accounts for around 20-30% of infertility cases and contributes to 50% of cases overall. In addition, prevalence of male infertility in North America, Australia, and Central and Eastern Europe varied from 4 5-6%, 9%, and 8-12%, respectively. Also, growing online distribution platforms and increasing number of infertility centers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness towards semen testing and analysis in developing economies stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Semen Analysis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to presence of leading market players and increasing number of fertility testing facilities in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidences of male infertility, increasing awareness towards infertility analysis and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio line Technologies

Cooper Companies Inc (Cooper Surgical)

DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

FlowLabs

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Lab IVF Asia Pte Ltd

Leja Products B.V

Medical electronics systems

Microptic SL

Synergy medical systems

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Semen Analyzers

Centrifuges for Sample Preparation

Semen Test Kits

Disposables and Consumables

Software

By Age Group

34 and below 34 years

35-40 years

41 and greater than 41 years

By End-User

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

