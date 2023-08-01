Intravascular Ultrasound Market Expansion, Exploring the Path to Remarkable Growth

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Intravascular Ultrasound Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1929

Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market is valued at approximately USD 734.44 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Intravascular ultrasound is also known as intravascular echocardiography is a medical imaging methodology. A miniature ultrasound probe is fitted to the distal end of this unique ultrasound catheter. A computerized ultrasound machine is connected to the catheter’s proximal end. The rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement policies for coronary intervention procedures, and increasing expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure are primary factors that are contributing to the market growth across the globe.

The rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is propelling the demand for effective diagnostic cardiovascular imaging techniques due to its high impact-rendering factors resulting in greater adoption of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, there were approximately 17.9 million deaths responsible for cardiovascular diseases in 2019, which shows nearly 32% of all deaths globally. Thereby, the growing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease among population is witnessing a high demand for intravascular ultrasound, which soar the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising launch of new product lines in the market, as well as the growing focus on enhancing the image output quality are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, minimal use of IVUS catheters in developing countries and imposition of stringent regulatory policies related to product approval are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of ultrasound technology in primary care settings, increasing healthcare spending, and availability of reimbursement policies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising technological innovations, and economic development in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

GE Healthcare

Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Fujifilm Corp.

Samsung Medison

Chison Medical Technologies

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1929

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Modality:

Virtual Histology IVUS

iMap IVUS

Integrated Backscatter IVUS

By Product:

Consoles

Accessories

Catheters

Guidewires

Others

By End-use:

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1929

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1929

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/