Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market Entry Strategies for New Players, Share, Size, Trends 2023

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled "Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends.

Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market to Witness 9.4% CAGR During 2022-2028

The Saudi Arabia medical gloves market is growing at a high CAGR because of stringent government regulations regarding the use of hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of any types of germs or diseases. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases, along with the rising demand for invasive and non-invasive procedures are driving the markets growth

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market was worth USD 115.6 million in 2021. According to the study, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, with annual revenues projected to reach USD 216.4 million by the end of 2028. A major driving factor for Saudi Arabia medical gloves market is the stringent government regulations regarding the use of hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment like masks and face shields to prevent cross-contamination between healthcare workers and patients. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases, along with the rising demand for invasive and non-invasive procedures, is anticipated to drive the demand for medical gloves during the forecast period. Nevertheless, a restraining factor might be the growing concern over nonbiodegradable gloves that cause medical waste. According to Ecomena, one of the leading sustainability advocates in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia generates more than 80 tons of healthcare waste every day.

Expanding Online Sales Channels Is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to The Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market

The demand for medical gloves spiked worldwide after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which created a huge demand and supply gap in various regions, including Saudi Arabia. As a result, medical gloves manufacturers and suppliers quickly resorted to online sales channels to increase the supply of medical gloves. In addition to online sales, the online channels are also used for other analytical purposes, such as tracking stocks, the demand for certain regions and hospitals, production capacity, and much more. These factors will likely contribute to new growth opportunities for the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market during the forecast period.

Increasing Establishment of Diagnostic Centers Anticipated to Drive Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market

Based on end-users, the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 because of the growing demand for diagnostic tests of various infectious and chronic diseases. The demand for medical gloves also spiked in hospitals after the COVID-19 pandemic, since these are an essential part of the personal protective equipment used by doctors and healthcare workers to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. On the other hand, diagnostic centers in Saudi Arabia are anticipated to emerge as potential end-users for medical gloves during the forecast period as the government is establishing such facilities across the kingdom for COVID-19 diagnosis.

Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market – By Raw Materials

Based on raw materials, the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market is segmented into latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl rubber, polyisoprene, and others. Among these, vinyl rubber has the largest market share due to its low cost compared to other materials, making it suitable for mass application such as during COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. However, vinyl rubber is less durable than latex or nitrile. In contrast, the nitrile rubber segment is anticipated to emerge as the biggest market for medical gloves during the forecast period since it is highly durable, puncture-resistant as well as eliminates the risks of allergy reactions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic provided lucrative growth opportunities to the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market. The Saudi government was however, very prompt in handling the unprecedented COVID-19 situation. It initiated mass testing in phases to analyze the number of COVID-19 cases and virus spread in the country. As a result, the demand for medical gloves increased substantially across the kingdom, propelling the market growth. Furthermore, medical gloves manufacturers and suppliers in Saudi Arabia increased their production capacity and product penetration to ensure the availability of adequate resources to meet emergencies.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form

Powered

Powder-Free

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Raw Material

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Saudi Arabia Medical Gloves Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Saudi Arabia medical gloves market are Saudi Disposable Hygienic Products Co. Ltd., Gracia Trading Est, Daw Trade Serve, Madar Rubber Factory, Islam Izzat, Health Ways Trading Est., INTCO Medical, Plasti Surge Industries, Sterimed Disposables, Medmeans Trading, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various multinational as well as regional medical gloves manufacturers and suppliers. With the surge in demand for medical gloves after the COVID-19 pandemic, new entrants are also gaining lucrative growth opportunities. The new entrants and established companies are both investing heavily in expanding their production capacities to increase their product penetration. Additionally, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

