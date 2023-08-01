Structural Heart Devices Market Sales Revenue Focus on Specific Product and Dynamics by 2030

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Structural Heart Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Structural Heart Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during Forecast Period

Global Structural Heart Devices Market is flourishing owing to the rising prevalence of various structural heart diseases, a surge in expanded indication approval for various transcatheter structural heart products, and an increase in the geriatric population burdened with various degenerative valvular heart diseases

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR421

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Structural Heart Devices Market was worth USD 11.63 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1%, earning revenues of around USD 24.16 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is booming because of the rising structural heart disease cases. Moreover, these diseases are mostly associated with heart valves or tissues. These diseases are known to be congenital, meaning they can be present from birth, though some structural heart diseases develop later in life. Additionally, the increase in demand for highly efficient procedures among people, the growing preference for minimally invasive structural heart therapeutic products among the value-oriented patient population, and the increase in R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products all contribute to the structural heart devices market’s growth. Furthermore, Global Structural Heart Devices Market is one of the most emerging markets that grow continuously owing to the fast integration of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and others. However, Low cardiac surgery affordability and accessibility in developing countries are expected to limit market growth in the coming years. However, a shortage of skilled personnel may have an impact on overall procedural volumes, slowing the rate of market growth during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The Number of Patients Suffering from Structural Heart Disease is Increasing.

Because of the increased number of patients suffering from structural heart diseases, there has been an increase in demand for structural heart devices. Because these disorders are generally congenital, they are very common in newborns. According to The Nemours Foundation, approximately one in every 100 newborns has congenital heart defects, which can range from mild to severe. According to Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., structural heart defects affect approximately 60 million people in the United States, or 20-25 percent of the adult population. According to the Center for Structural Heart Disease at Henry Ford Hospital (CSHD), approximately 250,000 patients are diagnosed with mitral valve diseases each year at Henry Ford Hospital. Furthermore, 1.75 million people in Europe have aortic stenosis. These statistics demonstrate the need for structural heart treatment devices, providing impetus to develop new techniques for heart defect repair and replacement. TAVR procedures were approved in Europe in 2007, and in the United States in 2012. Furthermore, each year, approximately 80,000 patients undergo mitral valve repair or valve replacement surgery. All these factors boost the growth of the Global Structural Heart Devices Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing

Because structural cardiac procedures and devices are less intrusive than other procedures, such as open-heart operations, they are highly desired. Professionals in cardiology routinely perform minimally invasive procedures to replace the aortic, mitral, and artificial heart valves to treat disorders with the structural heart. Additionally, innovative advancements in the structural heart treatment and device markets, such as left arterial appendage closure devices, aortic valve replacement valves, and the introduction of biological and tissue valves, are anticipated to offer potential prospects in the projected future.

Challenge: The Structural Heart Device Approval Process is Rigorous.

Most countries have stringent approval processes for structural heart devices because these are highly specialized devices that are implanted in the body. According to the FDA, structural heart devices are class III devices, whereas these devices are CE mark classified as class IIa (heart valve occluders and testers) and class III (for prosthetic and biological heart valves). Furthermore, the procedure is time-consuming and expensive. According to the Advanced Medical Technology Association, FDA-linked approval stages account for approximately 77 percent and 80 percent of the total cost of commercializing a class II and class III medical device in the market, respectively.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR421

Segmental Coverage

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is divided into Replacement procedures are further subdivided into TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) procedures and SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement) procedures, while repair procedures are further subdivided into Closure Procedures, Annuloplasty, Valvuloplasty, TMVR Procedures, and Others. During the forecast period, the replacement procedures segment will have the largest market share (2022-2028). The segment’s growth can be attributed to the long-term durability of these procedures, as well as the widespread preference for transcatheter replacement. During the forecast period, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the Global Structural Heart Devices Market (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Structural Heart Devices Market

Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected several different businesses. Governments all across the world enacted stringent lockdown regulations and social segregation standards to slow the pandemic’s quick spread. Manufacturing plants all across the world were closed during the pandemic’s early phases. The commercialization of the structural heart devices market may also be significantly delayed as a result of the economic crisis that followed the pandemic. Supply chain interruptions presented several difficulties for market participants. However, things will get better over the projection period (2022-2028) as more supplies become available in the second half of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Structural Heart Devices Market are Abbott Laboratories, Affluent Medical SA, Artivion Inc, AtriCure Inc, CORONEO Inc, Braile Biomedica, Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, Jc Medical Inc, Johnson and Johnson Inc, and other prominent players

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product type

Heart Valve Devices

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Surgical Heart Valve

Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valve

Occuluders & Delivery Systems

Annuloplasty Rings

Accessories

Others

By Procedure

Replacement Procedures

TAVR Procedures

SAVR Procedures

Repair Procedures

Closure Procedures

Annuloplasty

Valvuloplasty

TMVR Procedures

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR421

Dont miss the business opportunity in the Global Structural Heart Devices Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Structural Heart Devices Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Structural Heart Devices Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

What our report offers:

Executive Summary: A concise overview of the report, highlighting the main points, key findings, and recommendations.

Introduction: Sets the context for the report by explaining the purpose, scope, and objectives. It may also include background information on the topic.

Methodology: Describes the methods and approaches used to gather data, conduct research, and analyze information for the report. This section provides transparency and credibility to the findings.

Findings/Results: Presents the main information, data, and analysis related to the topic. It may include charts, graphs, tables, or other visual aids to support the findings.

Analysis and Interpretation: Provides an in-depth examination and interpretation of the findings. It may involve comparing data, identifying trends, and drawing conclusions based on the evidence presented.

Discussion: Explores the implications and significance of the findings within the broader context. This section may address challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions related to the subject matter.

Recommendations: Offers actionable suggestions based on the analysis and findings of the report. Recommendations should be specific, feasible, and linked to the report’s objectives.

References/Citations: Includes a list of sources, references, or citations used in the report. This ensures proper attribution and allows readers to explore the referenced material.

Appendices: Supplementary materials such as additional data, charts, or supporting documents that are relevant to the report but not included in the main body.

Conclusion: Summarizes the key points discussed in the report and reinforces the main findings.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR421

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com