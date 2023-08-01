21 winners of latest Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million Special Prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 37 NT$10 million (US$316,000) Special Prizes and NT$2 million Grand Prizes were issued in the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

According to the Ministry of Finance preliminary statistics, 21 Special Prize and 16 Grand Prize winning invoices were issued for the May-June edition, reported CNA. The complete list of winning prizes will be announced at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1), including the location of the jackpot winners, the consumption amount, and the items purchased.

According to announcements by the store chains, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and PX Mart have issued a total of eight receipts that won the Special Prize and six receipts that won the Grand Prize. The chain with the most winning receipts so far is 7-Eleven, with four winning the Special Prize and three obtaining the Grand Prize.

The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the Special Prize spent NT$72 on a drink and daily necessities at the Zhongyang Store at No. 465, Section 6, Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei City's Nangang District. The customer who spent the second-lowest amount purchased a salad, salad dressing, and a drink for NT$80 at the Touliao Store at No. 906, Section 1, Fuxing Rd in Taoyuan City's Daxi District.

A third 7-Eleven Special Prize winner spent NT$85 on snacks, frozen foods, and pudding at the Gangzhen Store in Taichung City's Wuqi District. The fourth winner bought NT$100 worth of daily necessities at the Beigang Store in Yunlin County's Beigang Township.

For Grand Prize-winning receipts issued at 7-Eleven, the person who spent the least and won the most bought fresh food for NT$20 at the Zhenyu Store at No. 54, Fude 1st Road in Taoyuan City's Bade District. The person who spent the second-lowest amount bought ice cream for NT$69 at the Fushun Store at No. 177, Section 4, Chongqing North Road in Taipei City's Shilin District.

Another customer bought drinks and daily necessities for NT$141 at the Dongfeng store at No. 149, Section 1, Xintaiwu Road in New Taipei City's Xizhi District.

FamilyMart announced two receipts had the winning numbers for the Special Prize. The winning receipts were issued at the Xinsheng Store at No. 298, Zhixing Road in Taipei City's Beitou District, and the Shuilin Store at No. 4, Xinxing South Road in Yunlin County's Shuilin Township, with one winner spending NT$122.

The sole FamilyMart customer who won the Grand Prize bought a green tea latte for NT$92 at the Zhongshan MRT Station Store.

The Hi-Life customer who won the Special Prize paid NT$15 to send a fax at the Hukou Baya Store on No. 43 Mingde Street in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township. The Hi-Life customer who won the Grand Prize bought two pineapple buns for NT$70 at a branch inside the Ho Hotel on No. 16, Daxue Road in Hsinchu City's East District.

According to PX Mart, its Special Prize winner spent NT$444 on biscuits and snacks at the Fengshan Baotai Store at No. 376, Baotai Road in Kaohsiung City's Fengshan District. Its Grand Prize winner spent NT$410 at the Daxi Yuanlin Store at No., Section 1, Yuanlin Road in Taoyuan City's Daxi District.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 29268886. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 12912565.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 04667172, 12999667, and 77607087. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.