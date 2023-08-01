Russia reports another Moscow drone attack

Moscow was targeted by several drones overnight on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The incident comes two days after Russia's Defense Ministry said Moscow had been targeted by three Ukrainian drones, with one crashing in the capital.

Drone attacks have increasingly hit Russian territory over the past months.

What did Russian officials say about the drones?

"Several drones attempting to fly into Moscow were downed by anti-aircraft fire," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously," he said, referring to Sunday's drone attack.

"The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor," Sobyanin said. "Glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters."

Moscow's mayor said no injuries were reported.

Later, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces had "thwarted a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and downed two drones in western Moscow.

"Yet another (drone) was hit by radio-electronic equipment and, having run out of control, crashed on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings at Moskva Citi," the ministry said.

The TASS state news agency reported that Moscow's Vnukovo international airport was briefly closed and then reopened on Tuesday.

