KMT's Hou tells Japan he aims to make Taiwan 'risk reducer'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) began a three-day trip to Japan on Monday (July 31) to bolster bilateral ties and polish his foreign policy credentials ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Hou visited the National Diet of Japan on Monday afternoon to partake in a private tea party hosted by the Japan-Republic of China Diet Members' Consultative Council. Nearly 20 Japanese diet members were present along with 100 overseas Taiwanese, per UDN.

In his opening remarks, Hou emphasized the robust friendship between Taiwan and Japan, recalling Japan’s vaccine donations to Taiwan and mutual support between the two countries during earthquake disasters. He also said his father’s education in Japan makes him no stranger to Japanese history and culture.

Japanese lawmakers after the event reportedly expressed to Hou their concerns about tension in the Taiwan Strait. Hou said he told them that he aims to position Taiwan as a “risk reducer,” and he would strive for "stability in the Taiwan Strait, security in Taiwan, and peace of mind in Japan.”

In a speech after the event, Hou said he also promoted Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which requires Japan’s firm support.

On Monday night, Hou met Taiwanese-Japanese singer Judy Ongg (翁倩玉) and had a phone conversation with former baseball player Sadaharu Oh (王貞治), according to his Facebook page. He said the two stars were almost synonymous with Taiwanese in Japan and “irreplaceable.”

On Tuesday morning (Aug. 1), Hou was interviewed by two Japanese media outlets, NHK and Asahi Shimbun. In the afternoon, he will visit the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters to meet with Vice President and former Japanese Prime Minister Aso Taro, among other LDP heavyweights.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), the New Taipei mayor will attend a banquet with overseas Taiwanese.

Traveling with Hou is former Taiwan representative to Japan John Feng (馮寄台), KMT think tank leader Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), and KMT Legislator and Department of Overseas Affairs Director Chen I-hsin (陳以信). The KMT said it has enduring links to Japan, and Hou marks the opposition party’s second time sending a presidential candidate to Japan after Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) visited in 2007, according to Hou's campaign office.

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) also visited Japan in June and delivered a lecture at Waseda University in Tokyo.