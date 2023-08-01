Typhoon Khanun forecast to come closest to Taiwan on Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Typhoon Khanun (卡努) will bring rain to northern and mountainous areas on Tuesday (Aug. 1) and estimated it will come closest to Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 3).

At 2 a.m., the CWB said Typhoon Khanun was located 910 km east of Taipei. It had a radius of 280 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 162 kph with gusts of up to 198 km.



CWB map of Khanun's projected path. (CWB image)

During the day on Tuesday, northern Taiwan will experience cloudy weather with a high chance of showers, according to the CWB. Afternoon thundershowers are also possible in the south and various mountainous areas, while there could be brief showers in the central and southern regions at night.

Tuesday's temperatures could reach 32 or 33 C in some areas, with higher temperatures expected in the east.



Wind radii probability map for Khanun. (CWB image)

There is a possibility of large waves on the north coast of Keelung, eastern Taiwan, southern Taiwan, and Matsu. The public is urged to exercise caution when taking part in seaside activities.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) forecast that from Wednesday to Friday (Aug. 2-4) Khanun's periphery will influence Taiwan's weather. On Wednesday, Wu predicted localized showers on the windward side of northern, central, and southern Taiwan.

From Thursday to Friday, Wu said precipitation would intensify. From Friday to next Tuesday (Aug. 8), southwesterly winds will bring moist and unstable atmospheric conditions, with thunderstorms likely in central and southern windward areas, accompanied by severe weather such as lightning strikes and strong winds.

This weather pattern will also result in several days of continuous rainfall. He advised the public to pay attention to forecasts.



Satellite image of Western Pacific. (NOAA GIF)