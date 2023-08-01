Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military ships, 5 aircraft around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (July 31) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Of the five People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter appeared in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Last month, Beijing sent 429 military aircraft and 180 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight path of one out of five PLA aircraft. (MND image)