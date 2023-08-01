Uruguay defender Diego Godin ends playing career at age 37

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former Uruguay defender Diego Godin retired from professional soccer on Monday, ending a 20-year career at age 37.

Godin played in four World Cups and spent much of his club career in Spain, notably at Atlético Madrid from 2010 to 2019. This season, he played in Argentina for Velez Sarsfield.

“Dear soccer, today I am finishing a stage of my life. A stage that was my life,” Godin said in his social media channels. “I am coming back home with my family now. That’s something I always wanted. Since the moment I left, I wanted to enjoy my country and my family.”

Godin announced his retirement a day after his final appearance for Velez in a 1-0 loss to Huracan.

The Uruguayan also had spells at Villarreal, Inter Milan and Cagliari. He arrived at Velez in the second half of 2022 after a disappointing stint at Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro.

Godin played more than 600 professional matches and scored 38 goals in his career. He lifted 10 titles, including two at the Europa League.

He played for Uruguay at the past four World Cups.

