AP PHOTOS: Women's World Cup highlights

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/01 00:07
Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Ham...
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Daniela Solera reacts after a goal by Zambia's Barbra Banda off a penalty kick during the first half of the FIFA Women's World...
Japan's team listen to the national anthem before the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monda...
Japan's Riko Ueki, left, and Spain's Rocio Galvez go for a header during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Welling...
Japan's players celebrate at the end of the the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Jul...
Players warm up during half time during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydn...
Italy's goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy's Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the...
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between the Swede...
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and It...
France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match betwee...
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, A...
Germany's Lena Oberdorf and Colombia's Leicy Santos, right, exchange shirts at the end of the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany a...
Germany's Alexandra Popp jumps for the ball with Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali, background, during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Ge...
New Zealand's C.J. Bott covers her face after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, ...
Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, celebrates with Switzerland's Viola Calligaris after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between N...
Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Su...
Morocco players celebrate following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30...
Norway players celebrate after Philippines' Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between ...
Ireland's Lily Agg, battle for the ball with Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in B...
Nigeria's Blessing Demehin, back, celebrate with Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale after the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria...
Australia's Hayley Raso, kneeling, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and C...
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan applauds the fans at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Austr...

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba celebrating a goal against Costa Rica and Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina becoming the first senior-level Women's World Cup player to compete wearing a hijab.

