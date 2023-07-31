Celebrate National Day with Shopee’s 8.8 National Day Sale

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 July 2023 - Enjoy upsized rewards and savings at Shopee's 8.8 National Day Sale from 1 to 10 August! Look forward to 88% cashback vouchers and stack shop vouchers for big savings on purchases made this National Day season.





In celebrating all things local, Shopee's 8.8 National Day Sale connects homegrown brands with customers while bringing joy to shoppers with big savings and rewards.



Shopee Collection Points



In addition, enjoy free shipping to Shopee Collection Points island-wide on all purchases with no minimum spend. With over 1,500 Shopee Collection Points across Singapore, most homes will be within walking distance of 250m from their nearest Collection Points, which include convenience stores, mobile shops and Pick lockers.



Winston Goh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Singapore, said, "As a homegrown company, Shopee Singapore is delighted to celebrate the country's 58th birthday and connect well-loved homegrown brands with Singaporeans. We are pleased to see the positive impact that Shopee Collection Points are making on local communities. As buyers collect their purchases at Shopee Collection Points in their neighbourhoods, they also support the businesses of heartland stores and local retailers. In addition to bringing convenience and enhancing the experience of Shopee users, Shopee Collection points drive traffic and sales to heartland enterprises."



Syed Muhammad Ghadaffi Bin Syed Othman, store owner of Rakhis Kim Keat View, said, "Since my convenience store became a Shopee Collection Point in July 2022, I have had more customers visiting my store than before. I build close relationships with some of my customers who frequently come to collect their parcels. Many of them have become regulars at my store. I also recognise their family members when they come to collect their parcels on one another's behalf."



Shopee celebrates National Day in the heartlands



In the spirit of National Day, Shopee will also be distributing National Day goodie bags with products from its partnered brands in the heartlands of Singapore on 5 and 6 August. Head over to ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre and ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre Toa Payoh Stadium between 4pm and 9pm to get a free Shopee National Day goodie bag (while stocks last) and win attractive prizes!



"Nissin Foods is proud to be partnering with Shopee to celebrate National Day with Singaporeans." Jenny Cheng, Manager of Nissin Foods Singapore, added, "We look forward to joining the celebrations and community activities in the heartlands this weekend. As we come together as a nation to celebrate the extraordinary journey of Singapore, one thing that unites Singaporeans is our love for food, and we hope to bring joy to Singaporeans this National Day with our delightful snacks."



Shopee is a Principal Partner of National Day Parade 2023.



Celebrate the nation's birthday and enjoy incredible promotions at Shopee's 8.8 National Day Sale: https://shopee.sg/m/national-day-sale.Hashtag: #ShopeeSingapore



About Shopee:

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney