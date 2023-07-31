Student wins award for film showcasing Taiwan's Eight Generals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese college student won first place in the 2023 National Micro-Film Marketing Competition for his film documenting Taiwan's Ba Jia Jiang (八家將), also known as the Eight Generals.

Tsai An-Jie (蔡安捷), a student of the National Taiwan Ocean University (NTOU) Department of Marine Engineering, has had a keen interest in Taiwan's traditional temple festival culture from a young age, according to a university press release. This interest led him to promote and preserve the traditional art of Ba Jia Jiang.

Tsai was first introduced to the troupe at Zhenyan Temple (振嚴堂) in Keelung through his high school classmate's father. He was instantly captivated by the Eight Generals' performance, including their intricate makeup, embroidered costumes, helmets, ceremonial weapons, and complex footwork.



Tsai (second from left) receives 1st place award at National Micro-Film Marketing Competition, 2023. (NTOU photo)

Tsai documented the Ba Jia Jiang performances in an effort to raise awareness about this cultural treasure and ensure its preservation. With the support of NTOU Professor Lin Cherng-Yuan (林成原), Tsai, along with his teammate Chen Hung-Hsiang (陳宏祥), composed a three-minute winning film, capturing the essence of the troupe's temple ritual.

In Taiwan, temple festivals are marked by processions and patrol ceremonies to celebrate the birthdays of deities. Among the array of troupes, the Eight Generals hold an honored position, serving as the protectors and attendants of the main deity.



Tsai stands with an array of temple parade costumes. (NTOU photo)

Despite their artistic significance, troupe members often face unfounded stereotypes, with some people unfairly associating them with delinquent behavior or pranks, according to Tsai. However, Tsai believes that the Eight Generals are not just entertainers but "embody the essence of art and symbolize Taiwan's unique cultural heritage."

Through their micro-film, Tsai and Chen aim to dispel these misconceptions and encourage more young people to embrace and partake in this treasured tradition. Tsai aspires to make Taiwan's traditional culture appreciated by foreign tourists by fostering "authentic and immersive experiences" beyond Taiwan's renowned cuisine.



Ba Jia Jiang troupe of Zhenyan Temple. (NTOU photo)

The Eight Generals are an integral part of Taiwan's folk religious beliefs, but they do not always come in teams of eight. The sizes of the troupes can vary, and historical records indicate their presence dating back to the Japanese colonial era, with different groups developing unique characteristics and traditions in different regions of Taiwan.

In order to preserve their roots, many troupes seek to trace their origins through elaborate temple visitation ceremonies. These visits serve as a kind of examination, ensuring the troupe members meet the standard set by their ancestors.

According to NTOU, the Eight Generals of Keelung's Zhenyan Temple are a "testament to the dedication of a group of young enthusiasts in love with Taiwan's folk culture." Recognizing that imitation alone could not grasp the true essence of temple festivals, they embarked on a journey of exploration and sought guidance from Zhen Yu Temple (如意振裕堂) in Chiayi Ciji Temple (慈濟宮), which has a history that spans over a century.



Ba Jia Jiang troupe of Zhenyan Temple performs ritual. (NTOU photo)

After meticulous planning, the Zhenyan Temple's Eight Generals paid their respects to their ancestors during a temple visit in November 2022. The rare and momentous occasion was celebrated by the older generation of teachers in Chiayi, many of whom had not witnessed such a visit in over a decade.