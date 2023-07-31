Taiwanese youth snatches 3 golds at Asia weightlifting championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Guan-ling (陳冠伶), age 18, won three gold medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in India on Sunday (July 30).

Chen, who graduated from New Taipei Municipal AnKang High School in June, won gold in three lift categories of the women's 55 kg class, with 83 kg in the snatch, 112 kg in the clean and jerk, and a combined lift of 195 kg, reported CNA. Chen is now the holder of three new national records in the women's 55 kg class.

During the competition, Chen was able to build a considerable, unsurmountable lead over her closest competitor, Uzbekistan's Nigora Abdullaeva, who trailed Chen by 3 kg (80 kg) in the snatch, 11 kg (101 kg) in the clean and jerk, and 14 kg (181 kg) in the combined lift. Vietnam's Kim Lua Hoang came in third place with 79 kg in the snatch, 97 kg in the clean and jerk, and 176 kg in the combined lift.



Chen stands atop the medal podium. (Chinese Taipei Weightlifting Association photo)

Although this was Chen's first time participating in the championships, she not only grabbed three gold medals but also set three national records. With these wins, Chen has qualified for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, taking place Sept. 23-Oct. 8 after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

Taiwan sent 10 men and women to compete in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Chen's female teammate Huang Yi-chen (黃宜甄) took bronze in the women's 49 kg division, with a lift of 95 kg in the clean and jerk event.