Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek posts revenue of NT$98 billion for Q2

MediaTek reports Q2 net income of NT$15.97 billion, a 54.9% year-over-year drop

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/31 16:40
(MediaTek image)

(MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek reported NT$98.14 billion (US$3.12 billion) in consolidated revenue for the second quarter on Friday (July 28).

The figure was a 2.6% increase from the first quarter but represented a 37% year-over-year decline. MediaTek said the quarter-over-quarter increase was due to improved demand for certain consumer electronics, while the year-on-year drop was due to inventory adjustments caused by weak end demand.

The second quarter gross profit was NT$46.65 billion, up 1.6% from the previous quarter and down 39.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, gross margin was down 47.5%, a drop of 0.5% sequentially and down 1.8% compared to a year prior.

The company reported NT$15.97 billion in Q2 net income, which represented a 5.4% drop from the first quarter and a 54.9% drop from a year earlier.

MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said on Friday’s earnings call that the third quarter revenue is expected to grow between 4-11% to between NT$102.1 billion and NT$108.9 billion, according to CNA. Tsai added that he expects demand for smartphones, network communications, and power management chips to grow in the third quarter, which should help offset weaker demand for semiconductors in smart TVs and other consumer electronics.
MediaTek
MediaTek Q223
MediaTek earnings call

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MediaTek teams up with Rutronik on IoT solutions
Taiwan’s MediaTek teams up with Rutronik on IoT solutions
2023/07/05 16:39
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked fifth among IC designers in first quarter
Taiwan’s MediaTek ranked fifth among IC designers in first quarter
2023/06/26 16:35
Taiwan’s MediaTek controls shrinking 4G chipset market
Taiwan’s MediaTek controls shrinking 4G chipset market
2023/06/23 16:00
Taiwan’s MediaTek denies teaming up with Google on AI chips
Taiwan’s MediaTek denies teaming up with Google on AI chips
2023/06/20 16:26
Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip
Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip
2023/05/31 16:27