Taiwan’s MediaTek posts revenue of NT$98 billion for Q2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek reported NT$98.14 billion (US$3.12 billion) in consolidated revenue for the second quarter on Friday (July 28).

The figure was a 2.6% increase from the first quarter but represented a 37% year-over-year decline. MediaTek said the quarter-over-quarter increase was due to improved demand for certain consumer electronics, while the year-on-year drop was due to inventory adjustments caused by weak end demand.

The second quarter gross profit was NT$46.65 billion, up 1.6% from the previous quarter and down 39.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, gross margin was down 47.5%, a drop of 0.5% sequentially and down 1.8% compared to a year prior.

The company reported NT$15.97 billion in Q2 net income, which represented a 5.4% drop from the first quarter and a 54.9% drop from a year earlier.

MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said on Friday’s earnings call that the third quarter revenue is expected to grow between 4-11% to between NT$102.1 billion and NT$108.9 billion, according to CNA. Tsai added that he expects demand for smartphones, network communications, and power management chips to grow in the third quarter, which should help offset weaker demand for semiconductors in smart TVs and other consumer electronics.