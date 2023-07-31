Malaysia Raises the Bar as a Top Healthcation Destination

Healthcare travellers can now keep up with their health screening routines while enjoying a hassle-free vacation in a safe and trusted destination.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 31 July 2023 – Malaysia is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South East Asia, drawing visitors from all over the world due to its fascinating local culture, stunning historical and natural sites, and captivating way of life. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country witnessed a steady rise in tourist arrivals, and the numbers are back on an upward trend today.Recently, the country introduced a first-of-its-kind Premium Wellness Programme to welcome healthcare travellers, who can now get their health screening done easily as well as enjoying the many attractions that it has to offer. A collaborative effort with top-tier hospitals, hotels and travel and tour agents, this initiative by Malaysia Healthcare aligns with a global shift towards prioritising preventive health and wellness, paving the way for healthcare travellers to seamlessly experience Malaysia Healthcare with a healthcation!Malaysia eagerly encourages the global population to prioritise preventive care by taking charge of their health and wellbeing. This crystallises Malaysia Healthcare’s focus on welcoming healthcare travellers who are actively seeking preventive care and wellness treatments in Malaysia's private healthcare facilities.An oft cited reason for people not getting routine check-ups is a lack of time. Malaysia Healthcare alleviates these concerns by providing a seamless combination of healthcare and hospitality to ensure that they experience a good healthcation. With a plethora of health screening options that can be tailored to patients' age, gender and current health conditions readily available, healthcare travellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to selecting the healthcare establishment that best meets their preferences, needs and comfort. They will be able to plan their travel schedule properly and get their health screening done quickly and efficiently since there will be little to no waiting time. This frees them up to enjoy specially curated leisure tours, or indulge in healthy meals and relaxing wellness activities thereafter.​​Malaysia’s private healthcare facilities are closely monitored and regulated by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, as well as accredited by internationally recognised bodies, such as Malaysia Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), Joint Commission International (JCI) and other agencies under the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua). As such, healthcare travellers who choose Malaysia can have peace of mind knowing that they are receiving quality care at all times in a safe and trusted destination.In reinforcing the country’s position as a leading healthcare destination with outstanding medical capabilities, technologies and infrastructure alongside its globally acclaimed attractions, Malaysia Healthcare is ready to provide the best healthcare experience to all healthcare travellers. With the Premium Wellness Programme, healthcare travellers will be able to not only have a seamless, fuss-free vacation, but also keep up to date with their health screening routines and experience true care in a safe and trusted destination.Experience Malaysia Healthcare with a Healthcation! Get some insights into some of Malaysia Healthcare’s Premium Wellness Packages and other health screening offerings at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO_4nlmnNSX7aHxyXQfGtj8GrOST7V0KM https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO_4nlmnNSX7w8788s9crOIaRfFklMDYm and https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO_4nlmnNSX5Btgx3gaMKYm7DL8y4fe3a For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).Hashtag: #ExperienceMalaysiaHealthcare #MalaysiaHealthcareTravelCouncil

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.