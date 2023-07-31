Taiwan amends sexual harassment act to provide stricter penalties for offenders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s legislature passed amendments to the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法) on Monday (July 31) that increase penalties for those convicted of sexual harassment, as well as the media or others who expose details about sexual harassment victims publicly.

The amendment increases the maximum jail sentence for those convicted of sexual harassment from two years to three years, while raising the fine for offenders from a maximum of NT$100,000 (US$3,100) to a minimum of NT$60,000 and a maximum of NT$600,000 (US$19,100), per CNA.

To protect the personal information of sexual harassment victims, the amendment also states that the names or identifying information of victims may not be publicly disclosed. Media outlets, internet users, and any others who expose victims' personal information may now be fined up to NT$600,000.

The legislative change comes after two months of continuous sexual harassment and assault allegations sent shockwaves through Taiwan. Accusations were primarily made against political leaders but eventually spread to all sectors of society.

The third reading of the bill by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) passed with a majority vote in the legislature, and amendments also include stricter punishments for those who have committed sexual harassment by taking advantage of their power. When someone uses their position of power to sexually harass people under their supervision or care, such as their student or someone under their medical care, in public affairs, and in other situations, the financial penalty may increase by up to 50%.

An additional amendment requires government authorities to recruit scholars and experts from non-governmental organizations to form sexual harassment prevention committees, and they must make up half of the total number of committee members. It also states that at least half of the members should be women.

The statute of limitations on complaints of sexual harassment has also been revised to two years from the day an incident is made known, or five years from the day an incident occurs. The updated legislation also requires local government authorities within 10 days of receiving a complaint to create an advisory panel of one to three people with a gender studies background and legal expertise.

The updated legislation targets incidents of sexual harassment, in which individuals are harmed or influenced by unwanted “sexual or gender-related behavior.” Taiwan has separate legislation to address sexual assault.