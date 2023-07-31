Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

  159
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/31 10:03
Chinese Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (July 30) and 6 a.m. on Monday (July 31).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four Shenyang J-11 combat jets and two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 424 military aircraft and 170 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Flight paths of six out of 13 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft around nation
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft around nation
2023/07/27 11:52
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft around country
Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft around country
2023/07/26 09:52
Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
2023/07/25 11:03
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around country
2023/07/24 10:26
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country
2023/07/20 10:52