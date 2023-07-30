Thailand: Death toll in warehouse explosion climbs

The death toll from an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has risen to 12, the Bangkok Post reported Sunday.

Another 121 people were injured in Saturday's blast in the Muno village in Narathiwat province, close to the Malaysia border, the Bangkok Post reported citing Narathiwat provincial authorities.

About 111 people taken to the hospital had been released Sunday.

Provincial Governor Sanan Pongaksorn told a press conference Sunday that almost 1,000 kilograms of gunpowder had exploded at the warehouse, the Bangkok Post reported.

Around 50 houses were completely destroyed and another 250 damaged in the explosion.

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes.

Streets were covered in debris and houses and other buildings had collapsed roofs and walls.

The local public relations agency said Saturday the explosion caused damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet).

rm/jcg (AP, dpa)