Taiwan political party raises eyebrows with ‘vote white, vote right' slogan

Taiwan People's Party candidate polling 2nd in presidential election polls

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/30 19:40
Taiwan People's Party leader and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je at a political rally in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Jono Thomson photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which brands itself with the color white, has posted the slogan “vote white, vote right” on its website, raising eyebrows among netizens.

Associating political parties with certain colors is a common practice in Taiwan ("Green” is often used as shorthand for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), for example). However, the slogan’s similarity to white nationalist slogans from the past and present has gained attention.

Taipei-based freelance journalist Erin Hale said that for Americans, this slogan could be uncomfortable, as it sounds like white supremacy or Ku Klux Klan language. Hale also noted that the slogan is the same as that of a now long-defunct U.S. white supremacist party.

In addition, Taiwan journalist William Yang (楊晧暐) said the slogan would be “extremely controversial and problematic” in most parts of the world. “It does reflect the lack of sensitivity and familiarity with international affairs that Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) team has,” Yang wrote.

Another Twitter user suggested that because of Taiwan’s political history, the color white might be a problematic choice. “Given the history of 'White Terror' (白色恐怖) in Taiwan, you'd think they would have chosen a different color to represent themselves,” wrote Josh Ellis.

TPP presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is no stranger to making controversial comments. In the past, he has said that industries containing more women will decline, described Taipei as a city that “imports foreign brides,” and made other comments deemed sexist. In May, he also compared the possibility of Taiwan unifying with China to being a patient with terminal cancer, and cross-strait relations to the Crusades.

The former Taipei mayor Ko is polling second in Taiwan’s presidential election, behind the DPP's Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and ahead of the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). Despite Ko’s popularity as a presidential candidate, the TPP is the third most popular party in Taiwan, according to a recent poll.
