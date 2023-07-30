Alexa
Taiwan brings home 1st gold medal in taijiquan at Chengdu Universiade

Taiwan's wushu team secures 1 silver, 2 bronzes on 1st day of competition

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/30 18:15
Sun Chia-hung. 

Sun Chia-hung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On day two of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China on Sunday (July 30), Taiwanese wushu athlete Sun Chia-hung (孫家閎) won the country's first gold medal in the games.

Sun scored 9.693 points, the highest score in the men's taijiquan, on Sunday. This comes a day after he won silver in the men's taijiquan, behind Hong Kong's Hui by only 0.016 points.

Sun, 20, was hooked on wushu, or Chinese martial arts, after watching Jet Li's (李連杰) action movies, and he began training at the age of three, CNA reported.

Taiwan's wushu team secured one silver and two bronze medals on day one of the competition. Taiwanese wushu athletes Lin Chien-hsi (林千禧) and Chen Yueh-hsi (陳岳禧) finished third place in the women's and men's changquan, respectively.

Universiade
martial arts
Taiji
Taijiquan

