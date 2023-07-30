Taiwan brings home 1st gold medal in taijiquan at Chengdu Universiade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On day two of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China on Sunday (July 30), Taiwanese wushu athlete Sun Chia-hung (孫家閎) won the country's first gold medal in the games.

Sun scored 9.693 points, the highest score in the men's taijiquan, on Sunday. This comes a day after he won silver in the men's taijiquan, behind Hong Kong's Hui by only 0.016 points.

Sun, 20, was hooked on wushu, or Chinese martial arts, after watching Jet Li's (李連杰) action movies, and he began training at the age of three, CNA reported.

Taiwan's wushu team secured one silver and two bronze medals on day one of the competition. Taiwanese wushu athletes Lin Chien-hsi (林千禧) and Chen Yueh-hsi (陳岳禧) finished third place in the women's and men's changquan, respectively.