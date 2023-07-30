Nearly 4,000 homes without power in central Taiwan after torrential rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A torrential rain and lightning storm caused widespread flooding in Taichung on Saturday (July 29) and a power cut to nearly 4,000 homes.

CNA reports that the residents of about 3,919 homes in Fengyuan District ate in the dark on Saturday evening, as Taipower engineers worked to restore power. Rain began to fall in the afternoon, and in addition to the power outage, many roads in Taichung’s north were flooded, reportedly to ankle depth.

Taipower said that they received a notification of the power outage at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday and had restored power just over an hour later. The state-owned electricity provider has attributed the outage to a switch failure caused by thunderstorms that accompanied the rain.

A tree also fell, crushing a parked car, though no one was injured. Taichung City set up a disaster response center but reported that it was not required to take any major action.

The rain began to subside after 8 p.m., and by Sunday, all fallen trees had been cleared and flooding subsided, city officials said.



A Taipower engineer works to restore services in Taichung after nearly 4,000 homes lost power on Saturday. (CNA photo)