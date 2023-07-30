Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Nearly 4,000 homes without power in central Taiwan after torrential rain

Taipower restored services in little over an hour

  117
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/30 17:13
A flooded road is shown in Taichung on Saturday. (CNA photo)

A flooded road is shown in Taichung on Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A torrential rain and lightning storm caused widespread flooding in Taichung on Saturday (July 29) and a power cut to nearly 4,000 homes.

CNA reports that the residents of about 3,919 homes in Fengyuan District ate in the dark on Saturday evening, as Taipower engineers worked to restore power. Rain began to fall in the afternoon, and in addition to the power outage, many roads in Taichung’s north were flooded, reportedly to ankle depth.

Taipower said that they received a notification of the power outage at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday and had restored power just over an hour later. The state-owned electricity provider has attributed the outage to a switch failure caused by thunderstorms that accompanied the rain.

A tree also fell, crushing a parked car, though no one was injured. Taichung City set up a disaster response center but reported that it was not required to take any major action.

The rain began to subside after 8 p.m., and by Sunday, all fallen trees had been cleared and flooding subsided, city officials said.

Nearly 4,000 homes without power in central Taiwan after torrential rain
A Taipower engineer works to restore services in Taichung after nearly 4,000 homes lost power on Saturday. (CNA photo)
Torrential rain
Taiwan weather
Taichung weather
Flooding in Taiwan
Power outages
Taipower
Electricity infrastructure in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice
Over 13 hours of sun and 36 degrees for Taipei on summer solstice
2023/06/21 11:36
Power outage in Kaohsiung affects 5,000 homes
Power outage in Kaohsiung affects 5,000 homes
2023/06/11 16:47
Taiwan’s energy ambitions for 2025 not obtainable
Taiwan’s energy ambitions for 2025 not obtainable
2023/06/05 13:54
Taiwan’s renewable energy industry faces turbulence
Taiwan’s renewable energy industry faces turbulence
2023/05/30 13:17
Taipower to increase electricity rates starting June 1
Taipower to increase electricity rates starting June 1
2023/05/28 17:48