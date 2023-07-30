Heavy or extremely heavy rain warnings for most of Taiwan, including Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued heavy rain or extremely heavy rain warnings for the majority of Taiwan’s east coast, including Taipei and New Taipei cities.

Extremely heavy rain warnings have been issued for Taoyuan City and Hsinchu City, while heavy rain warnings have been issued for the following locations:

Taipei City

New Taipei City

Hsinchu City

Miaoli County

Taichung City's mountainous areas

Nantou County's mountainous areas

Yunlin County

Chiayi City

Chiayi County

Tainan City

Kaohsiung City

Pingtung County

Hengchun Peninsula

All rain warnings are in place from early Sunday afternoon (July 30) until the end of the day.

The CWB advises staying away from low-lying areas and mountain streams that are prone to sudden flooding. It also warned of lightning strikes and strong winds.



A map shows the areas issued with rain warnings for July 30. (Taiwan News, CWB, CNA image)