Ukraine updates. Russia open to peace talks, Putin says

Putin said that African and Chinese initiatives could be the basis for peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine said that it has attacked a crucial road bridge in Crimea.

Ukraine's energy minister expresses confidence that lights will be kept on winter

Ukraine's energy minister said on Saturday that he was confident the country could meet its generation needs during the winter.

German Galushchenko was asked in a television interview whether Ukraine would be able to meet its mark of providing 1.7 gigawatts of generation capacity once the cold months come around.

"We will manage to do it," he said.

Galushchenko said he could not provide details now but that Ukraine was adding power in ways it had never done before.

"I am very confident that the symbiosis of all actions will lead to the fact that we will be able to reliably ensure supplies during the heating season," he added.



Saudi Arabia to reportedly host Ukraine peace talks

Saudi Arabia is planning to host talks next weekend over the path to achieving peace in Ukraine, media reports suggested.

Delegations from Ukraine, Western powers and some developing countries are expected to attend the talks. Russia will not take part.

The meeting will be held in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, where Riyadh has hosted other mediation efforts this year, such as the Sudan mediation talks.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and later by the AFP and AP news agencies.

Putin downplays skipping South Africa summit amid ICC warrant

Russian leader Vladimir Putin appeared to soft-pedal not attending an economic summit slated to be held in South Africa’s Johannesburg in August in the midst of a row over an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

He said that he doesn't think his presence at the summit is "more important than my presence here, in Russia."

Earlier this month, South African authorities said that the Russian President would not attend the conference of BRICS nations due to the warrant despite being invited initially.

Putin told Russian media on Saturday that he's "in contact with all colleagues," referring to the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, which along with Russia make the economic bloc.

He added that he would attend the summit via video link and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Johannesburg.



Ukraine reports attack and damage on Crimea bridge

Ukraine has said that it successfully attacked a land bridge to Crimea and has made advances near Bakhmut in the country’s battered east.

The Chonhar Bridge, which links Crimea with Kherson, was damaged in the attack on Saturday morning, the Ukrainian army's strategic communications department said.

The bridge is an important supply route for Moscow’s army and was previously attacked and damaged by Ukrainian troops in June.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement on Telegram that the Ukrainian army was making advances "gradually but surely" in the south towards the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

She also referred to the heavy fighting on the front in the Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east.

"Today we advanced further on the southern flank around Bakhmut."

Russia seized Bakhmut a few months ago and Ukraine is now looking to get back the occupied land in a counteroffensive.

Moscow does not reject talks with Ukraine, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow does not reject talks on Ukraine.

Speaking one day after a summit with African countries, Putin said that the African peace initiative could be a basis for peace, as well as another one earlier presented by Beijing.

He nevertheless added that it was difficult to implement a cease-fire when Kyiv was on the offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rebuked the idea of a cease-fire, as it would allow Russia to keep control of nearly one fifth of Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Putin's latest statements are "whining" and "tall tales."

dvv/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)