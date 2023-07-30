Typhoon Khanun likely to impact Taiwan on Tuesday, Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Khanun is expected to impact Taiwan on Tuesday (Aug. 1) and Wednesday, though the probability of it making landfall is very low, meteorologists say.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Sunday (June 30) that the tropical storm is expected to intensify as it moves north, bringing rain to the west of the country, per UDN. The typhoon formed off Guam and is currently 1530 kilometers south of Taiwan’s southernmost point.

CWB meteorologist Zeng Zhao-Cheng (曾昭誠) said that after reaching Taiwan’s north, the storm is expected to turn northwest and approach China. Zeng said that weather conditions on Monday will be similar to Sunday, with southeasterly winds and brief rain in the east and west, and thunderstorms in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring significant rainfall, and thunderstorms are again expected in the afternoon in the east and southeast parts of Taiwan, Zeng said.

Zeng also reminded the public to beware of large waves off the coast of Keelung, Pingtung, and Matsu, and to exercise caution around coastal areas.